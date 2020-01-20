Patiala Babes SPOILER ALERT: Arya's wish of seeing Neil and Mini as a married couple creates chaos; Here's Why

In the upcoming episode of Patiala Babes, Arya will express her wish of seeing Neil and Mini as a married couple and her wish will not go down well with Mini. Here's what will happen next.

Patiala Babes starring Ashnoor Kaur, Saurabh Raj Jain and Saisha Bajaj in the lead is coming out with some intriguing twist and turns. Now, that Neil has turned tenant to Mini, the drama is intensifying with each passing day as they share the same roof. While they both are trying to help each other, people are suspecting their relationship. Neighbours and even Mini's relatives are pointing fingers at her bond with Neil. She is trying her best to shut them with befitting answers, but now in the upcoming episode, Mini is going to face difficulty with her little sisters Arya's words.

Well, an innocent Arya will be seen expressing her desire for Nei and Mini's marriage. Yes, Arya will utter that she wants the duo to tie the knot and settle down together. Upon hearing Arya's baseless wish, Mini gets infuriated and warns her to not speak gibberish. But she doesn't pay heed and Mini will slap her in a fit of rage. Here, Karmo also gets chance to taunt Minni and point fingers on her character. Then, Neil will be seen having a conversation with Mini where he tries to explain her that she must not have hit Arya. He says that understands her situation well and how she is dealing with the society, but this isn't the solution out. He tells her that people will speak what they want, but she should not let it affect her and should stop overthinking about society.

Later Mini will be seen cleaning a room with her best friend Preet Kaur, where she asks Mini what she actually thinks about Niel. She says that now she should start thinking of herself as even she might feel lonely and needs a shoulder for support. Though Mini doesn't utter a word, her expressions speaks volumes. Will this open doors for Mini and Neil's relationship? Will Neil ever understand what Mini feels for him? Get all your answers at Sony TV on Monday to Friday at 8.30 pm.

Kya Neil hi hai woh joh samajh paaye Mini ki dil ki baat? Dekhiye #PatialaBabes mein, aaj raat 8:30 baje. @ashnoorkaur03 @KathaKottage@saurabhraajjain pic.twitter.com/4v0iGrRt0x — Sony TV (@SonyTV) January 20, 2020

