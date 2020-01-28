Patiala Babes SPOILER ALERT: Mini and Neil try to win Arya's heart by singing her favourite lullaby

In the upcoming episode of Patiala Babes, Mini and Neil will be seen pampering Arya with love. Will the sisters sort out their differences?

Patiala Babes, which airs on Sony TV is prepping up for more drama. The show Ashnoor Kaur, Saurabh Raj Jain and Saisha Bajaj in the lead roles, is dishing out new twists and turns in every episode. If you have been following the show, you might know that Mini and Arya's life is going through a huge turmoil. The once inseparable sisters are now not even on talking terms. The situations erupted through a misunderstanding and worsened further. While Mini is trying to sort out the problems, Saroj mami and Pammi aunt are putting constant efforts to instigate Arya against Mini and create a huge problem between them.

In last night's episode, we saw how Saroj brainwashed Arya and asked not to obey Mini after she stopped Arya from going to Saroj's house. She also explained Arya a plan to defeat Mini and trouble her more. Now, in today's episode, Neil and Mini will be seen trying to mend things with Arya and will shower her with love. While Arya will ask Neil to sing her a lullaby, Mini will come in and sing Chandaniya Chupjana Re, Arya's favoruite lullaby. Neil tries to explain Arya that her Veer Balika aka Mini really cares for her and loves her. However, Arya ignores all these things and says that she doesn't want to listen to this.

Will Mini be able to win back Arya's heart? Will Neil be able to reconcile things between the sisters? Will the differences be sort out soon? Only time will tell. Until then, stay updated with Pinkvilla for more such spicy gossips.

Jaha ek taraf Neil, Mini aur Arya ke beech ke faasle ko mitaane ki koshish kar raha hai, wahin doosri ore, Arya ko kuch aur hee samjhaya ja raha hai. Kya Arya samaj payegi Neil ke saaf iraade? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #PatialaBabes aaj raat 8:30 baje. pic.twitter.com/hfV09fMH0W — Sony TV (@SonyTV) January 27, 2020

