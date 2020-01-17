Patiala Babes SPOILER ALERT: Mini confronts Neil about his loan; Latter's reply leaves her shocked

In the upcoming episode of Patiala Babes, Mini will overhear Neil's conversation with his creditor and confront him about the loan he has taken. Here's what will happen.

Patiala Babes starring Ashnoor Kaur, Saurabh Raj Jain and Saisha Bajaj in the lead roles is dishing out some really interesting episodes with the constant twists and turns. Even after a major leap, the makers have kept the show on high-drama and are not leaving any chance to entice the audience. In the latest episode, we saw that Mini allows Neil to become her tenant and shift in their house. Later, she receives texts and calls from an unknown number asking about Neil. When she tries to call back, she is unable to do so. But the messages don't stop and infuriates her. In a fit of anger, she asks Neil why someone is sending his messages to her and he tries to tackle with his smartness.

Now, in the upcoming episode, we will see Neil talking to his creditor over phone, while Mini overhears their conversation. Mini hears her warning the person to not trouble his landlady again. He tells the person that if he again messages of calls his landlady again, he will not spare him another chance. After his talks end, Mini approaches him and confronts him about the loan he has taken. She asks that why has he taken a loan despite having worked in well-known restaurants as a chef. She adds that he might be earning a handsome amount, so what was the need for him to take a loan in the first place. Also, if he has taken a loan already, why has he been unable to repay it.

ALSO READ: Ashnoor Kaur and Paridhi Sharma refute reports of Patiala Babes going off air; watch video

Upon hearing all this, Neil gets emotional and gives a rather confusing reply. He says, 'Some loans cannot be repaid even in a lifetime.' This leaves Mini shocked and surprised as she cannot fathom what is he talking about. What will happen next? Will Mini get to know the reason behind Neil taking a loan? Will Neil be able to repay the debt? Will this lead to Neil and Mini's friendship? Only time will tell. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :YouTube

Read More