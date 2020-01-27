Patiala Babes SPOILER ALERT: Neil asks Mini to mend things with Arya; Saroj tries to persuade Arya further

In the upcoming episode of Patiala Babes, we will see that while Neil tries to reconcile Arya and Mini, matters between them will worsen because of Saroj mami. Here's what will happen next.

Sony TV's popular show Patiala Babes that recently completed 300 episodes is gearing up for some interesting twists and turns, The show stars Ashnoor Kaur, Saurabh Raj Jain and Saisha Bajaj in the lead roles, and is leaving no stones unturned to keep the audiences hooked. Problems don't seem to take a back seat in Mini's life. While she is trying to fight the world, her little step-sister Arya is adding to the trouble in her already problematic life. All this started when Arya made a wish to see Neil and Mini together, which prompted Mini to slap Arya in aggression. Ever since the, Arya has turned against Mini, and Saroj mami is taking full advantage of this.

In the latest episode we saw how Mini put her best foot forward to reconcile with Arya, but the latter refused to pay heed. In fact she gets persuaded by Saroj mami, who is trying ignite fire between the two sisters. Saroj mami also called Arya to her home in the night to sleep with her. But, before she could sneak out of the house Neil caught him red-handed and Mini decided to lock her in the room until she gets straight in the head.

Jaha ek taraf Neil, Mini aur Arya ke beech ke faasle ko mitaane ki koshish kar raha hai, wahin doosri ore, Arya ko kuch aur hee samjhaya ja raha hai. Kya Arya samaj payegi Neil ke saaf iraade? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #PatialaBabes aaj raat 8:30 baje. pic.twitter.com/hfV09fMH0W — Sony TV (@SonyTV) January 27, 2020

ALSO READ: Patiala Babes actress Paridhi Sharma faints on sets; Read Details

Now, in the upcoming episode, we will witness that Neil will tell Mini to keep aside her anger and mend things with Arya. But, Mini will not listen to him and says that if she accepts Arya’s demands now, the little girl will think she can always win. So she will never budge to her demands. On the other hand, Saroj mami will continue brainwashing Arya and also share a trick with her to trouble Mini more and make her life hell. It would be interesting to see what happens next? Will things will get sorted out or will the drama be stretched further? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More