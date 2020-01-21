Patiala Babes SPOILER ALERT: Neil tries to settle differences between Mini and Arya

Patiala Babes upcoming: After Mini and Arya's fight, Neil will be seen trying to sort out their differences and reconcile things between them again. Here's how.

Sony TV's popular show Patiala Babes is dishing out some really interesting episodes. The show features Ashnoor Kaur, Saurabh Raj Jain and Saisha Bajaj in the lead roles. Ever since Neil has started staying with Mini and Arya, the makers have introduced new drama in Mini's already troubled life. While mouths are wagging about Neil and Mini's relationship, the latter is putting her best foot forward to shut them with a strong reply. However, things are not turning out to be as easy as Mini thought.

In the latest episode, we saw how Arya expresses her wish of seeing Mini and Neil get married, which ultimately upsets Mini. She tells Arya to control her tongue and wishes, but the little girl out of innocent and fun doesn't seem to hear her out. Mini loses her cool and slaps Arya in a fit of anger. While Arya is seen shedding tears, Neil gets shocked to see Mini's anger and frustration. This slap drama leads to a tussle between the sisters and they stop talking to each other. While Arya is hurt that Mini insulted her, Mini doesn't understand Arya's childish behaviour.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Ashnoor Kaur aka young Naira is all praises for Hina Khan and Shivangi Joshi

Now in the upcoming episode, Neil will be seen trying to sort out the differences between the two sisters, as he lends emotional support to them. While he understand's Arya's kiddish behaviour and makes her understand her mistake, he tells Mini that she shouldn't have hit Arya even out of anger. He says that he understands that she is fighting a battle, but this is not the way out. After lots of explanations, Neil will be successful in getting Mini and Arya together. The sisters will patch up and hug it out. Mini will also apologize to Arya for slapping her and they will share a good moment.

Well, will this also bring Neil and Mini close together? What will happen next? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates of Patiala Babes.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More