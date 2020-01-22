Patiala Babes SPOILER ALERT: Preet asks Mini if she has developed feelings for Neil; Here's Why

In the upcoming episode of Patiala Babes, Mini's best friend Preet will suspect that Mini has started feeling for Neil. Has Mini really fallen in love with Neil? Find out.

Ashnoor Kaur, Saurabh Raj Jain and Saisha Bajaj starrer Sony TV show Patiala Babes is prepping up for some high-voltage drama. While after the leap we've seen Mini fighting all odds alone, looks like now the girl has finally developed feelings for someone. Yes, we're talking about none other than her current tenant Neil. In the latest episode, we saw how Arya's wish of seeing Mini and Neil married creates a ruckus in the house. While Mini gets tad upset with Arya's unnecessary talks and slaps her, Kammo smirks pointing fingers at Mini's character again.

Now in tonight's episode, Neil will confront Mini asking why she had to raise her hand on little Arya for her innocent wish. To which, Mini will reply saying that it is a matter between two sisters and an outsider like him shouldn't poke his nose. She asks him to stay away from their personal matter and mind his own business. Upon hearing such harsh words, Neil tells Mini that she is very rude. He further also tells that since he is creating so much problem in their life, he will soon find another and leave them forever.

However, Neil's statement hurts and bothers Mini. Preet, Mini's best friend notices that Mini is upset with Neil's words and asks her about the same. She tells Mini that other’s words never bothered her and now she is concerned. She asks, 'Is it because she developed some feelings for Neil.'

Well, it would be interesting to see what happens next? Has Mini really fallen in love with Neil? Will she be able to tell him about it? Will Neil understand the reason behind Mini's behaviour?

