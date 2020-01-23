Patiala Babes SPOILER ALERT: Saroj tries to create misunderstanding between Arya and Mini

In the upcoming episode of Patiala Babes, Saroj will try to brainwash Arya against Mini and create a tiff between the two step-sisters. Here's what will happen.

Patiala Babes starring Ashnoor Kaur, Saurabh Raj Jain and Saisha Bajaj in the lead roles is high on drama. The makers are putting in their best foot forward to entice the audience with constant twists and turns. If you're an avid viewer of the show, you might be aware that Mini and Arya recently had a fight as the former slapped the little girl. All this happened after Arya expressed her wish to see Neil and Mini as a happy married couple. This innocent wish infuriated Mini to raised her hands on Arya.

Though when Neil made Mini understand that her action wasn't right, she regretted her deed and accepted her mistake. She even went onto reconcile with Mini, but the little one stays upset and doesn't pay heed. Here, Neil comes to Mini's rescue and shares her pain, resulting into an emotional bond between the two. Now, in the upcoming episode, Saroj will be seen taking advantage of the situation,. She will try to create a misunderstanding between the two step-sisters. She will brainwash little Arya against Mini. She will tell Arya that Mini hates her as she couldn’t tolerate her mother marrying Arya’s father and so she wants to take revenge from Arya. It would be interesting to see how will Mini try to sort things with Arya? Will Neil be able to patch-up things between the sisters?

Meanwhile, Patiala Babes recently completed 300 episodes, and Ashnoor Kaur took to her Instagram account to share this happiness with the fans. She expressed her gratitude to everyone including the fans, team and the makers for their support and love.

