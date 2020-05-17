Patiala Babes star Ashnoor Kaur is all for spreading positive vibes as she shares throwback photos from Dubai

Patiala Babes star Ashnoor Kaur shared yet another photo from her travel diaries and well, it is the caption that has a message with it. Check it out here.

The ongoing Coronavirus lockdown has come across as rather difficult for all of us and while there is little to do about it, one can always aim at staying positive. None the less, with the constant use of social media and everything that comes along with it, we might be harbouring a lot of negativity, even if it is unconsciously. None the less, what we can do is constantly remind ourselves about the good times we have spent and the ones that lay ahead of us.

And as it turns out, Patiala Babes star Ashnoor Kaur is doing just that. Ashnoor's social media posts almost always have the hashtag that says stay positive and even though it gets lost amongst the so many other things in there, if it is noticed by someone who needs it, it can go a long way. And that is why her recent post has had our attention. While the caption is obviously good, the photo seems to be just as amazing as well.

Ashnoor wrote, 'But you gotta smile, Even in the darkest night...But you gotta smile,Even if it doesn’t feel so right #RandomThoughts #throwbackpicture #dubai #ShootDiaries #smile #staypositive #staystrong #besafe.' Apart from this, the photo seems to be one from when she was in Dubai and we sure think she looks stunning as usual. She has put together one of the finest combinations of orange and pink and we totally love it.'

Check out Ashnoor Kaur's post here

ALSO READ: Patiala Babes star Ashnoor Kaur is missing her travel days and it is all of us this quarantine; See Photo

Ashnoor's social media has always given her fans the ray of hope that they go out looking for. Just yesterday, she took to engaging her fans in a fun conversation as she shared a photo from one of her scenes from Patiala Babes while asking them to guess, which sequence do they think does the scene belongs to. And well, fans sure do remember what they see and this time happened to be no different either.

Earlier, in an interview, while talking about the show going off-air, the actress told us, "This decision had to be taken right now in times of the crisis because the lockdown is on and it is very uncertain. If we talk about my reaction emotionally, it was really very heartbreaking for me and I am going to take some days to digest the fact because I remember how on the last day, we were all so excited because we left the show at a crucial point and we were really excited to resume the shoot."

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×