Patiala Babes star Ashnoor Kaur is feeling the 'sweetness' on her first day as a sixteen year old; See Post

Patiala Babes star Ashnoor Kaur has taken to social media to share a fun post from her first day as a sixteen-year-old and well, we are definitely in awe of the photo. Check it out here.

Patiala Babes actress Ashnoor Kaur celebrated her 16th birthday recently and well, as it turns out, it wasn't a very conventional one. The actress did share photos and videos on her social media as to how she did what she did, but well, it was different, and just sometimes, different is good. Ashnoor has always been active on social media and this time around too, she did make sure to keep her fans updated on what has been up and how was her birthday after all.

Sharing a photo from her birthday cutting session, Ashnoor wrote, 'A different experience this birthday in a lockdown... Somehow felt good... Celebrated with our Corona fighters, the people working for us, the watchmen(of my society) and the smile on their faces made up for all the restrictions! #lockdownbirthday #sweet16 #howicelebrated #BirthdayInALockdown.' The caption definitely did manage to win our hearts, isn't it?

And yesterday, the actress also shared a photo of how was her first day as a 16-year-old and it turns out, it was just fine. She also made it a point to thank her fans for the wishes and all the love that she received, thereby making her special day all the more special. The actress looked stunning in the photo she shared and along with that, she wrote, 'Feeling the sweetness #Day1 #Sweet16 . Thank you so much for all your wishes, love and blessings my insta family, you made my day even more special.'

Check out Ashnoor Kaur's photo here

Meanwhile, earlier, during a conversation with us, Ashnoor did reveal how she was excited for the birthday but she understands that safety of the people comes first. She said, "Well, to be very honest, I was really excited for my 16th, I mean obviously, everyone is. But of course, the safety of the people is more important. We had actually decided where are we going to celebrate our birthday, which would have been possible if there wasn't a lockdown, but I guess this lockdown has slashed away a lot of us. It is not just my birthday, but also our entire show, so I just want to tell everyone to stay safe and stay indoors."

Apart from her birthday celebrations, the actress continues to be in the news time and again due to her social media posts and well, she definitely seems to be having a fun time at home and is trying to keep herself as busy as she can. The actress has also spoke about how she is taking this time to indulge in self-care and fitness and in fact, she also tried her hand at cooking, helps her mother with the household chores, among other things.

Meanwhile, she will be giving her boards this year and she is, therefore, looking at a break now. She also has plans on exploring more of Bollywood, however, the actress is not looking at taking up any long term projects right now.

Credits :Instagram

