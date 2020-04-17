Patiala Babes star Ashnoor Kaur kickstarts the countdown to her 16th birthday with a stunning photo

Patiala Babes star Ashnoor Kaur took to social media to begin the countdown to her sweet 16 and here's her post right here.

Patiala Babes star Ashnoor Kaur has been one of the finest finds in the television industry. The actress has been a part of the telly world for more than a decade and while she started off her journey as a child artists, she has now become a mature actress and has some of the finest shows to her credit. Ashnoor has been very active on social media and apart from the fan following that she has managed to garner with the work, she also continues to be a social media sensation as far as her reach is concerned.

Ashnoor has been sharing various updates on social media about what has she been up to over this period she has been spending in quarantine. And as can be seen, she has been trying to spend her time in quarantine rather creatively given the ongoing lockdown and how everyone is forced to spend time at home. All the celebrities have been trying to keep up with this period and so have all of us since now that the lockdown has been extended, there aren't too many options that we have right now.

And today, Ashnoor has taken to social media to begin the countdown to her 16th birthday amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. Ashnoor celebrates her birthday on May 3, and this year, the actress will turn 16, or rather sweet 16 and so, we can totally understand what the excitement is about. And well, the actress kick-started the countdown to her birthday today and for that, she shared a stunning photo of hers. With the last 15 days of being 15, that is what her post was about.

Ashnoor looked pretty in a trendy outfit as she layered her white t-shirt with a maroon cardigan and accessorized the outfit with an oxidized neckpiece. She did her hair into a high bun while her makeup was rather subtle and she looked stunning with that pose. Ashnoor wrote, Left with last 15 days of being 15. #BirthdaySoon #LockdownBirthday." In fact, Vikas Gupta also dropped a comment on her photo, saying how he loves this picture after all.

Meanwhile, during an interview with us, she spoke about spending her time in quarantine and said, "Initially, during the first two-three days I was very happy because back then it wasn't going to be 21 days as such. I was happy that I will get a break from work because shooting for 12 hours, studies, workouts, it all gets very hectic. I just slept and I did not do anything during the first two-three days but now, with the ongoing lockdown, so I am like I want to get get out soon. Now that we are so habituated to that schedule, we become very restless but looking at the positive side, I am trying to make this time as productive as possible. My online classes have just started so that is what has been keeping me busy and before that, I was helping my mom with the house chores. I tried to learn chess and then I gave up. I have been watching Netflix, I have been reading some novels, so that is about my time."

