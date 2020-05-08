Patiala Babes star Ashnoor Kaur looks party ready in this throwback photo and we definitely love the 'vibe'

Patiala Babe star Ashnoor Kaur definitely has her way with fashion and this photo of hers in a maroon leather dress has our attention. Check out the click right here.

Patiala Babe star Ashnoor Kaur's social media handle always has us gushing over the pictures she shares. Something that also catches our attention often is are captions that she puts together with those photos. Ashnoor is super active on social media and rightly so since she is quite the influencer and fans cannot ever get enough of the actress. And we have come across yet another photo of the actress, one we cannot stop gushing over.

Given the ongoing lockdown, we miss going out and hanging out in the open like the good old days. However, one can always cherish things from the past and that is what throwbacks are for after all. Ashnoor shared a stunning photo of hers and it looks like it is from a party or probably photoshoot she did because she is prim and proper. The actress as put together a maroon leather dress with high black boots while she has left her open.

And something that obviously caught our attention is how she mentioned in the headline that she decides her vibe and rightly so because this one is all about enjoying herself. And given that she recently celebrated her birthday while in lockdown, this photo might rightly explain the mood she must be in. Yes, she celebrated her 16th birthday a couple of days back and even though it was different, she did seem to have had a fun day.

Check out Ashnoor Kaur's photo right here:

Meanwhile, Ashnoor shared some photos on her social media as well and while she expressed gratitude for the birthday, she also did talk about the experience it was. The actress had shared a post and wrote, 'A different experience this birthday in a lockdown... Somehow felt good... Celebrated with our Corona fighters, the people working for us, the watchmen(of my society) and the smile on their faces made up for all the restrictions!'

She also spoke to us about the show going off-air due to the ongoing crisis. She said, "This decision had to be taken right now in times of the crisis because the lockdown is on and it is very uncertain. If we talk about my reaction emotionally, it was really very heartbreaking for me and I am going to take some days to digest the fact because I remember how on the last day, we were all so excited because we left the show at a crucial point and we were really excited to resume the shoot."

