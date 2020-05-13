Patiala Babes star Ashnoor Kaur is missing her travel days and it is all of us this quarantine; See Photo

Patiala Babes actress Ashnoor Kaur's recent post about traveling is as reliable as it gets. Check out the post right here.

Patiala Babes star Ashnoor Kaur is quite the Instagram diva and she enjoys a huge fan following. The actress has been a part of the industry for 11 whole years now as she started early, as a child artist. However, now, she has taken on full-fledged lead roles and she has been doing great for herself. Her show, Patiala Babes was taken off-air due to the ongoing crisis among other shows, including the likes of and Shivin Narang's Beyhadh 2.

Meanwhile, Ashnoor has been currently staying home like most of us and has been trying to keep up with the quarantine schedule. The actress went on to tell us during an interview how she was excited about being home during the initial days, however, gradually, it became tiring and all she wanted to do was to go back on the sets. If we all knew this is going to be so long, probably none of us would have been so pepped up in the beginning.

And while we are all at home, trying to make the most of this time, Ashnoor too, has been doing her bit as she revealed in an interview how she has taken this time to indulge in fitness and also, her academics. She revealed in an interview with us how she will be focusing on her studies as she has her boards and also, how she will not take up projects that are long term so that she can keep up with her academics.

None the less, the lockdown has in fact given everyone time to rejoice the google old days where we used to travel and do things as we pleased. None the less, throwbacks are always a thing and so, Ashnoor shared a throwback from the good old days when we were free to travel and she captioned the photo saying where did those travel days go. The photo sees her look super chic in a dungaree while she poses at the airport, probably waiting to board her flight.

Check out Ashnoor Kaur's photo here:

Earlier, in an interview, while talking about the show going off-air, the actress told us, "This decision had to be taken right now in times of the crisis because the lockdown is on and it is very uncertain. If we talk about my reaction emotionally, it was really very heartbreaking for me and I am going to take some days to digest the fact because I remember how on the last day, we were all so excited because we left the show at a crucial point and we were really excited to resume the shoot."

The actress also celebrated her birthday recently and well, it was a different kind of experience she says. She turned 16 and it was a special one, none the less, she did enjoy her big day and shared photos on social media of how did it look like.

