Patiala Babes star Ashnoor Kaur pairs a trendy cap with a maxi dress and we love the entire look; PHOTO

Ashnoor Kaur recently shared a photo on social media and this one has some fashion inspiration to give away. Check out the photo here.

Patiala Babes star Ashnoor Kaur is definitely one to have come a long way as far as her journey in the entertainment industry is concerned. The Patiala Babes star has been doing great for herself and time and again, she managed to grab our attention with her ever so stunning photos, with fancy dresses, and often, some really chic combinations that she pulls off. Ashnoor has always been someone to promote positivity through her social media and it shows.

It was recently, that she kickstarted the 15-day countdown until she is 15 as the actress celebrates her birthday on May 3. She decided to remind herself how it is just 15 more days of being 15 and for that, she shared another of her ever so stunning photos. Since we are all home until then, and the lockdown has been extended, it turns out the celebration will be done at home after all, but as long as near and dear ones are around, technology can always come to the rescue, isn't it?

Meanwhile, her recent post seems to have grabbed our attention for all the right reasons. Ashnoor has always been someone who followed various fashion trends and in fact, she is often seen donning some really super cool outfits, and they always have us turning twice. None the less, this recent outfit of hers, where she paired her Gatsby cap with a maxi dress, hoops to go with them, and subtle makeup, is something we think can make for a great summertime outfit. We can beat the heat, and also stay protected from the sun.

Check out Ashnoor Kaur's photo right here:

On the work front, Patiala Babes was doing well so far, however, as it turns out, it is one of the shows that the channel has decided to pull the plug on given the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. Shivin Narang and 's Beyhadh 2 too, will not make it to the cut. The producer of the show went on to say during an interview how the show was always supposed to be finite after all, but it wasn't meant to end like this either.

However, the show has had a great run after all and it has been received very well by the fans. Time and again, the show makes it to the top as far as trends and online reach are concerned. Meanwhile, in an interview with us, Ashnoor also went on to talk about her interest to explore more of Bollywood, and she said, " After this, I would like to explore more of Bollywood, more movies. I am waiting for a nice lead role that has nice performance-oriented scenes so that I get to learn and polish myself even more."

Among other things, Ashnoor also revealed how she has been getting offers from the web as well, and if something meaningful does come her way, she would love to try that as well. Right now, while at home, Ashnoor has been trying to keep up with her academics, help her mom in household chores, maintain her fitness regime, among other things.

