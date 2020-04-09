Patiala Babes star Ashnoor Kaur promotes positivity with a happy picture and in style' See POST

Ashnoor Kaur recently shared a photo on social media and well, she definitely seems to have all of her fans gushing over her. Check it out.

There is an entire generation of people out there that has been doing wonders as far as all the work that they do is concerned. Teenagers have become sensations and at the same time, there is so much focus on their academics that one cannot understand how do they balance it out so well. From Tik Tok stars to all the child artists that have managed to make a name for themselves, the entertainment industry is full of actors who breathe acting from a very young age. And when we speak about child artists, one cannot miss out on Ashnoor Kaur. She has been a part of the industry for a while now, and in fact, the actress has done multiple shows, including the likes of Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and an array of other shows that have done very well on screens.

Currently, Ashnoor is a part of Patiala Babes and she has done a fair job at playing the role of Mini on the show. The actress has been winning hearts with the performance she has put up, and with all the work she has done and continues to do, she is showered with loads of love on social media, and otherwise. She is just 15, but she has managed to do so well and in fact, fetch a name with all the love and adulation from fans. And while she has been doing a fine job on the screens, her social media presence is also something that has caught everyone’s attention time and again and for all the right reasons if we might add. She keeps sharing photos and video to keep her fans updated on what is up with her and amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, Ashnoor has been putting this time to good use. While the creative side of everyone has in fact taken over all over the internet, a little positivity on the web does go a long way. And so, Ashnoor has been preaching exactly that because we all need it in these testing times, don’t we? She decided to share a stunning photo of hers where she is seen in a rather different look and we surely like it. With a black top paired with denims and her hair done in a way to look shorter than they are, we think this change of look is sure to go a long way after all (if that comes through ever). She captioned the photos as ‘A happy soul is the best shield for a cruel world.”

Check out Ashnoor Kaur’s latest photo on social media right here:

Meanwhile, she recently shared a video of her where she seems to be enjoying her time cooking and well, it looks like she did in fact, succeed in her attempt at making the breakfast but under her mother’s guidance. It took her three attempts to get it, but it sure worked out just about fine at the end, isn’t it?

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More