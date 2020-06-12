Patiala Babes star Ashnoor Kaur shares the cutest throwback photo with fans just as adorable as her; See PHOTO

Ashnoor Kaur has been all about positivity and her latest Instagram post seems to be one about spreading smiles. Check out her post here.

Ashnoor Kaur is undoubtedly one of the finest actresses in telly town and her social media feed is one that always grabs our attention. Right from her throwback posts to the ones that she shares from her time in lockdown and many others, we just cannot seem to get enough of the actress. None the less, she keeps sharing all these photos and videos too, and fans go gaga over her for all the right reasons and we have another one.

She shared an adorable throwback photo from the time she met her young fans and what is even more adorable is how she was young herself. She went on to write something nice in the caption and said, "Let your smile be contagious, spread it all around #Throwback to when I met my little fans during the shoot of my first short film, #Rose." Well, we definitely can't seem to get enough of the actress and her social media feed, can we?

Check out Ashnoor Kaur's photo here:

The actress has also taken to sharing a workout regime which is super fun and in her Youtube video, she takes us through it. She wrote, "If there's a will, there's a way they say. So if there's no gym, there's always another way to stay fit. This Monday, come take a glimpse into my quarantine life which is filled with all sorts of motivation to stay healthy and fit. Be sure, this is gonna be your friend for a couple of weeks till we are exposed to normalcy."

