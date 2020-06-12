  1. Home
  2. tv

Patiala Babes star Ashnoor Kaur shares the cutest throwback photo with fans just as adorable as her; See PHOTO

Ashnoor Kaur has been all about positivity and her latest Instagram post seems to be one about spreading smiles. Check out her post here.
9050 reads Mumbai
Patiala Babes star Ashnoor Kaur shares the cutest throwback photo with fans just as adorable as her; See PHOTOPatiala Babes star Ashnoor Kaur shares the cutest throwback photo with fans just as adorable as her; See PHOTO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ashnoor Kaur is undoubtedly one of the finest actresses in telly town and her social media feed is one that always grabs our attention. Right from her throwback posts to the ones that she shares from her time in lockdown and many others, we just cannot seem to get enough of the actress. None the less, she keeps sharing all these photos and videos too, and fans go gaga over her for all the right reasons and we have another one.

She shared an adorable throwback photo from the time she met her young fans and what is even more adorable is how she was young herself. She went on to write something nice in the caption and said, "Let your smile be contagious, spread it all around #Throwback to when I met my little fans during the shoot of my first short film, #Rose." Well, we definitely can't seem to get enough of the actress and her social media feed, can we?

Check out Ashnoor Kaur's photo here:

 
 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ashnoor (@ashnoorkaur) on

ALSO READ: Patiala Babes star Ashnoor Kaur and mom do the coolest workout routine; Watch VIDEO

The actress has also taken to sharing a workout regime which is super fun and in her Youtube video, she takes us through it. She wrote, "If there's a will, there's a way they say. So if there's no gym, there's always another way to stay fit. This Monday, come take a glimpse into my quarantine life which is filled with all sorts of motivation to stay healthy and fit. Be sure, this is gonna be your friend for a couple of weeks till we are exposed to normalcy." 

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
Here’s how Yoga changed Shilpa Shetty’s life
Shilpa Shetty on battling an orthodox society, how a chance photoshoot changed her life & paparazzi
Pinkvilla Time Machine: Sara Ali Khan on Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim, Taimur
Ekta Kapoor: Interesting facts about the TV Czarina
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement