Patiala Babes star Ashnoor Kaur talks about hope and beauty with a sweet post and some stunning photos

Ashnoor Kaur is back with yet another post full of positivity and some much-needed motivation and well, we just cannot get enough of it after all.
10353 reads Mumbai
Time and again, Ashnoor Kaur goes on to share some of the stunning photos on social media and we just cannot get enough of it. What sets her profile aside from the others is how she has always spread positivity with her posts and well, this one happens to be yet another of those moments after all. In fact, the latest post is something that a lot of us resonate with and others might be looking out for that kind of inspiration after all.

Sharing some stunning photos on social media as she is dressed in an all black ensemble layered with a navy green jacket, seems to be all things perfect after all. However, to add to some of that perfection is how she got talking about some of the motivational words that might help, after all, she wrote, "There’s a hope that's waiting for you in the dark... You should know you’re beautiful, just the way you are." A few kind words do go a long way after all, don't they?

Check out Ashnoor Kaur's post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

There’s a hope that's waiting for you in the dark... You should know you’re beautiful, just the way you are

A post shared by Ashnoor (@ashnoorkaur) on

Meanwhile, her show, Patiala Babes was called off air amid the lockdown and that was a decision that seemed to be rather inevitable given the circumstances that prevailed. Along with Patiala Babes, a couple of others shows have also had to take the fall as they shut shot during the lockdown.

As far as spending her time while at home is concerned, Ashnoor has been indulging in some studying and loads of workouts as she feels that is something she has to focus on and she intended to. In fact, she has also started her own channel and a video she uploaded from her workout with her mother gained momentum pretty soon, thereby turning out to be a great idea to get some working.

Credits :Instagram

