Pavitra Bhagya: Kohi Apna Sa fame Sherrin Varghese makes a comeback with Aneri Vajani & Kunal Jaisingh's show

Actor-musician Sherrin Varghese, who is known for his roles in TV shows like Kohi Apna Sa and Pyar Ki Kashti Mein is all set to make his grand comeback to the small screen with Aneri Vajani and Kunal Jaisingh's starrer Pavitra Bhagya. Read on.
Amid rumours of Pavitra Bhagya going off-air, there's some good news for the show's fans. Starring Aneri Vajani (Pranati), Kunal Jaisingh (Reyansh), and Riva Arora (Jugnu) in the lead roles, the show is all set to witness a new entry. Sherrin Varghese, who is known for his roles in TV shows like Kohi Apna Sa and Pyar Ki Kashti Mein, will be seen making a grand entry in the daily soap. The actor-musician is making a huge comeback to the small screen after a long sabbatical. 

Sherrin Varghese will be seen as Reyansh's (Kunal) father Shamsher Khurana in Pavitra Bhagya. The actor-musician has already begun shooting for his character and is all pumped up to show off his acting chops after a long time. Revealing his happiness to make a much-awaited comeback on TV, Sherrin said that it has been nearly 10 years (a decade) that he said goodbye to TV. He revealed that he was occupied with his live shows, music composition, production, and content creation all these years during his sabbatical from TV.  

However, when was approached to play a pivotal role in Pavitra Bhagya, Sherrin could turn it down and say no. Sharing why he gave a nod to this character, Sherrin explained that Ekta Kapoor's show script, characters have a mass appeal. Moreover, the creative freedom that is given to actors to etch a role, and present their best to the viewers is simply amazing. 

Further, he added that he has made a comeback with a completely different feeling, and he is unable to express his sheer happiness in words. He hopes that audiences like his character on Pavitra Bhagya, and shower him with love just like they did in the past. 

Much about Sherrin Varghese's character is not known yet, but he is certainly going to bring in some interesting twists and turns. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for the upcoming episodes of Pavitra Bhagya? Let us know in the comment section below. 

