Pavitra Bhagya: Kunal Jaisingh & Aneri Vajani's show to go off air within 5 months of premiere due to low TRP?

In March this year, Ekta Kapoor treated fans with a new show titled 'Pavitra Bhagya.' The romantic drama show introduced Aneri Vajani as Pranati Mishra and Kunal Jaisingh as Reyansh Khurana, in the lead roles. Fans were excited to see the duo onscreen, with a new storyline. However, the show came to a halt on March 19 owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. Fresh episodes of the show resumed airing from July 13 again. Now, there's a piece of sad news for all Pavitra Bhagya fans.

The buzz is strong that the Kunal Jaisingh and Aneri Vajani starrer is all set to go off-air considering low TRPs. Yes, it is being heard that Pavitra Bhagya makers are mulling over putting an end to the show as it is not fairing well in terms of TRPs. If the ratings of the show do not increase, then the channel may axe the show. However, no confirmation is made regarding Pavitra Bhagya ending by the makers or the actors.

Almost a month ago, Ekta Kapoor had announced the closure of her supernatural drama show Naagin 4. The TV Czarina decided to pull of Naagin 4' plug due to its poor performance, and revealed that she is soon going to come with Naagin 5. Broadcasters are tightening their budget strings owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, pull of shows like Beyhadh 2, Nazar 2, Patiala Babes among others were also pulled abruptly.

Talking about Pavitra Bhagya, the story revolves around an 18-year-old Pranati Mishra who falls in love with a rich and arrogant playboy Reyansh Khurana. When she tells Reyansh that she is pregnant, he leaves her alone. Later, Pranati delivers a baby girl (Jugnu) in an unconscious condition, and her mother gives the daughter to an orphanage. She lies to Pranati that she lost her child due to miscarriage.

