Pavitra Bhagya: Vaishnavi Prajapati NOT a part of the show; Riva Arora likely to replace her as Jugnu

Vaishnavi Prajapati, who was seen playing the role of Jugnu in Pavitra Bhagya, will reportedly be replaced due to the new shooting guidelines in wake of COVID 19 outbreak.

The COVID 19 outbreak in India, which has infected over 4.5 lakh people across the country, has introduced us to a new normal. After being in a complete lockdown for over two months, we have been given new guidelines to abide by. The situation is no different for the showbiz world which is also getting back in action but with strict instructions. These new directions are likely to bring a lot of changes in the shooting schedule including the cast of certain shows.

Given the guidelines, Colors’ popular show Pavitra Bhagya, which features Aneri Vajani and Kunal Jaisingh in lead, is set to witness a major change in the cast as the lead child artist Vaishnavi Prajapati will no longer be a part of the show. To note, Vaishnavi is seen playing the role of Jugnu which is a key character of Pavitra Bhagya. According to media reports, the decision was made as child artist below the age of 10 are not allowed to shoot given the ongoing crisis situation. “Vaishnavi is below 10 years of age and child artists below that age are not allowed to shoot and because Jugnu is such an important character, the makers had to replace the kid with a heavy heart,” a source was quoted saying.

Ever since the makers decided to replace Vaishnavi, there has been a hunt for the new child artist. And now as per the recent buzz, Riva Arora has bagged the role. For the unversed, Riva has been a part of movies like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bharat. While her fans must be excited with this news, the makers are yet to make an announcement for the same.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kunal Jaisingh on working with Aneri Vajani in Pavitra Bhagya; Says ‘We work in good harmony’

Credits :Telly Chakkar

Share your comment ×