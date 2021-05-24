Pavitra Punia admits being upset about Balveer Returns going off air; Says ‘Would like to be a part of it agai

Pavitra Punia, who plays the role of Timnasa in Balveer Returns, has opened up on the show going off air.

The Bigg Boss 14 fame actress Pavitra Punia is very popular for her excellent acting skills. The actress was seen playing the role of Timnasa in Baalveer Returns and her performance won her a lot of appreciation. Owing to the lockdown situation in Maharashtra, the production of the episodes has been halted by the makers. The show makers have taken a break and as per Pavitra Punia, she is also not sure if the show will be back any time soon. In conversation with the TOI, the actress talked about her present work situation and her future projects.

During the conversation, Pavitra spoke about how the actress is upset with the show going off air and are hopeful about its return. However, she did mention that the return of the show might take some time. “I really have no idea if the show is coming back any time soon. After Baalveer ended, it took two to three years for Baalveer Returns to come on air. I feel if the show plans to return, it may take some time given the unpredictable pandemic scenario. We are all upset about the show going off air and are hoping it comes back with a bang,” she added.

She recalled her experience of working as Timnasa on Balveer Returns and stated that she is overwhelmed that kids recognise her by her role. Pavitra said, “"It was difficult to work on croma. But otherwise, the simpler parts were when we didn't have to change costumes or worry much about continuation. I like to entertain kids and feel happy when they recognise me and call me Timnasa. There have been many such instances when they have seen me and called me by my character's name. Even in Bigg Boss, I feel half of my fan following were kids, who know me as Timnasa. If the show returns, I would like to be a part of it again.”

Talking about the types of roles she has played so far, she said that she is happy with her work and has no regrets or complaints. Pavita also mentioned that she is also looking forward to working on OTT and TV. “No matter what medium I work on, I will always do television because it has been my bread and butter. In TV, we are more or less assured of work, with films and other platforms, it is not like one continuously gets work. I will always do television no matter what,” Pavitra emphasised.

Credits :Times of India

