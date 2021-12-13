Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan danced the night away at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's stunning engagement

Ankita Lokhande and soon-to-be husband Vicky Jain had a grand engagement yesterday. The event was attended by a host of their friends. Former Bigg Boss contestants and love birds Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were also among the guests of the event. The couple danced the night away at the event as they were captured on cameras.

In an adorable story shared by Rehan Shah, Eijaz Khan was seen with Pavitra Punia as he gave a sweet kiss on her lips. In one of the videos, Pavitra and Eijaz were seen grooving to Harrdy Sandhu's hit number Bijlee Bijlee. Eijaz held Pavitra by the waist and their close dance was loved by the fans. For the function, Eijaz chose a black suit while Pavitra donned an electric purple saree.

See post here-

Eijaz and Pavitra met and fell in love in the Bigg Boss 14 house and have been going strong. They are often spotted together at events or otherwise in the city.

Talking about Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, the couple is all set to dance and have fun at the cocktail party tonight. It will also see rapper Badshah performing to some of his hit numbers. The couple and their friends have been sharing some amazing pictures from the Haldi ceremony. Ankita Lokhande looked fabulous in her red sharara and Vicky Jain had donned a dapper sherwani. The couple danced to the hit Bollywood and Punjabi songs.

They'll be getting married tomorrow, December 14.