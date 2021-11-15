Pavitra Punia on Eijaz Khan’s wanting to have kids with her: We still have few things to accomplish

Pavtira Punia and Eijaz Khan have been the talk of the town post their stint in Bigg Boss 14. The two not just found love in each other on the show, but continue to go strong with their relationship post the show as well. And while it is a treat to watch Eijaz and Pavitra in one frame, there have been speculations about their wedding. Amid these, Eijaz had made the headlines after he stated that he would want to have kids with Pavitra.

While his statement had grabbed a lot of attention, no Pavitra has reacted to the same and stated that she has been extremely touched by Eijaz’s words. “I think when he said that, I realised that wanting to have children with me, and it also means that he wanted to take our relationship to the next level. While I’d like that too in the not too distant future, I feel both of us still have a few things to accomplish personally and some professional commitments to be fulfilled. Once those are achieved, we would certainly like to seal our relationship on paper too”.

Meanwhile, Pavitra has also stated that she would love to share the screen space with Eijaz. “We have been getting such offers for a bit now and there is something that we may be collaborating on professionally, but nothing is final yet. Hopefully, our fans will see us together soon. Both Eijaz and I are very choosy and want to do something great that appeals to us. Since both of us have been part of showbiz for some years now we don’t want to do a show that’s not exceptional -we have set the bar very high for our next professional outing,” she added.