Pavitra Punia feels unprepared for marriage with Eijaz Khan; Actress hints at a music video of the lovebirds

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia talks about her marriage and kids plans with boyfriend Eijaz Khan. She says that she is focusing on work at present.

One of the most popular and loved couples of Bigg Boss 14 was Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan. While both of them are hot-headed and get angry easily, they have pure hearts. This became one of the main reasons for falling for each other in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Pavitra declared her love for him in the show and Eijaz realised his feelings for her after she was evicted from the show. The couple is very open about their relationship and has met each other’s parents.

The actress was recently spotted and she answered few questions about her marriage with Eijaz. On being questioned about their marriage by the end of this year, the Baalveer fame actress laughed and said that whenever their marriage gets fixed, they will be getting the first invitation. She added that she wants to keep the suspense about their marriage, and she is aware that the fans are waiting for the exciting news. She talked about the expenses involved in raising kids and other financial obligations that need to be met for marriage. Hence, they need time to prepare themselves. She said that at present they both are focused on working and earning.

Talking about them doing a music video like other Bigg Boss couples, she replied that Eijaz’s popular song 'Dilli Ki Sardi' is still fresh in the minds of people. Hence, they are looking for a song that has a similar impact on the audience. She says that they want to be part of a ‘forever song’. So, they are being very selective over their choice of song and waiting for the right opportunity. Pavitra was on her way to a work meeting and prayed for its success as she left.

Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Was mentally disturbed when Aly Goni turned against me in Bigg Boss 14, hit me hard: Pavitra Punia

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×