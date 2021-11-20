Pavitra Punia: I'm not entering Bigg Boss 15 as a challenger, the news is fake

Television actress Pavitra Punia on Friday issued a clarification after rumours surfaced online that she will be entering the Bigg Boss 15 house. Pavitra took to her Instagram stories and denied the rumours calling it “fake”. For the unversed, Pavitra was a part of the show last year and was considered as one of the strongest contestants in the show.

The actress wrote, "So, there have been a lot of rumour going on which says, I am the confirmed challenger contestant to enter in Bigg Boss 15. Fortunately, THE News Is Fake, I AM NOT ENTERING THE BB15 house. I have done my part in BB 14 and I don't want to be associated with anyone. So Kindly don't spread this bundle of not true news. Wishing the contestants all the very best. Good Luck. Always new and always in, yours truly, Pavitra Punia.' (sic).”

Pratik Sehajpal, who is one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 15, was also one of Pavitra's exes. A few months back, Pratik Sehajpal had spoken about Pavitra Punia and called her 'psychotic', 'possessive' and 'aggressive'. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Pratik had said, “We have only said the truth about each other. She is aggressive, so am I. She is possessive, so am I. She is psychotic, so am I. We loved each other, now we are done with it and moved on in our lives. What I will do is take her to the mandap, holding her hand and tell Eijaz bhai (Eijaz Khan) ‘Lo bhai shaadi kar lo, tumhari sampatti hai tum rakho humein kuch nahi (Please get married. She is your property, keep her with you, I do not have anything to do with her)’.”

Pavitra Punia is dating actor Eijaz Khan who was also a contestant of Bigg Boss 14.