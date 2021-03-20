Pavitra Punia, Jasmin, Abhinav & others wish speedy recovery to Nikki Tamboli as she tests positive for COVID

Nikki Tamboli is currently in home quarantine after she tested positive for coronavirus and her friends from Bigg Boss 14 has wished her a speedy recovery from the deadly virus.

Bigg Boss 14’s Nikki Tamboli, who became a household name post her stint in the popular reality show, made the headlines lately after she announced that she has been tested positive for COVID 19. The diva had shared the news on social media and revealed that she has been in home quarantine ever since. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant also shared that she has been taking the necessary precautions and also urged everyone to wear a mask, sanitise hand and maintain social distancing.

Ever since Nikki has shared the news of herself being diagnosed with the deadly virus, she has been inundated with recovery wishes. Amid this, her Bigg Boss 14’s co-contestants were also seen sending wishes to her for a quick recovery. Pavitra Punia, who was often seen locking horns with Nikki in the house, took to her Instagram story and wrote, “Get Well superrrr soon Nikki. Stay strong and fight it out.” On the other hand, Manu Punjabi, who had entered the house as a challenger commented on Nikki’s post and wrote, “Please take care!! speedy recovery.” BB14’s wild card contestant Shardul Pandit commented, “Arey this is annoying man but I know you are a fighter @nikki_tamboli #speedyrecovery”. Jasmin Bhasin also commented on Nikki’s post and wished her a speedy recovery from COVID 19 while Abhinav Shukla, who happens to be Nikki's dear friend, was quite shocked at her revelation.

To note, Nikki had won a million hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss 14. Not just she had emerged as one of the strongest contestants in the house, but she was also the first confirmed contestant of the season and also the first contestant to make it to the finale week of the popular reality show.

