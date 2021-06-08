Pavitra Punia leaves beau Eijaz Khan spellbound with her latest PHOTO; Latter says 'She’s mine’

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan constantly share their lovely pictures on Instagram. The actor gave a romantic caption to the actress’s new picture.

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are head over heels in love with each other. The couple, who came together in the show, never leaves a chance of giving fans major relationship goals. They always share their pictures and fun videos on social media. They have been often trolled for their religion and every time the couple had given a befitting reply. Recently, the actress had shared a series of her photoshoot pictures which left the actor impressed. He has also shared one of the pictures on his Instagram stories and gave it a romantic caption.

He wrote, ‘She’s mine.’ In the picture, the actress is seen wearing bottle green and black combination ethnic attire. The dupatta has silver work detailing and also roses painted on it. She has opted for soft makeup with nude lipstick. Her hair is having a center partition and is styled in a loose bun. To complete her look, she has worn heavy silver earrings. The actress is looking like a royal queen. Fans also commented saying ‘Everybody bow down, the queen has arrived.’

Recently, the actor had shared a picture of flaunting his toned abs and showing how he workout at home. He said that there is no substitute for healthy living.

Recently, the actress had said that the couple needs some more time before they get married and want to focus on their career. She was last seen playing the role of Timnasa in Baalveer Returns. But owing to the lockdown situation in Maharashtra, the makers have decided to take a break.

Also Read: Pavitra Punia admits being upset about Balveer Returns going off air; Says ‘Would like to be a part of it again

