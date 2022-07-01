Pavitra Punia on marriage plans with Eijaz Khan: Our wedding will be very instant as we have such packed lives

Pavitra Punia is a famous Telly actress in the telly industry. She was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, after which she had a conscious break from TV for a year. Now the Baalveer actress is back with a new fiction show Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani. The actress is often in limelight for the professional as well as personal life as Pavitra is dating actor Eijaz Khan since their stint in Bigg Boss. There have been speculations about their marriage, the actress has recently opened up with Etimes about the marriage delay due to their busy work life.

Talking about her bond with Eijaz and marriage plans, she said, “Everyone is always asking us about our marriage but honestly, we are as good as married. But, when we will officially announce ourselves as husband and wife in a ceremony, is not in our hands. We have been planning since last year that we will do it this year and this year also we are planning it will be this year. Our wedding will be very instant because we have such packed lives. We are trying hard to figure out where to fit our marriage in our schedule!”

She added that marriage is a very big thing for both of them and they don’t want to do it by taking three days off and resuming work. They want to enjoy the phase where they can indulge and feel the butterflies in their stomachs.

The actress also revealed the flipside of playing a negative role in shows. She said, “I did some shows, like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where my character was extremely negative and I used to get threat calls from audiences. I went up to my producer saying I can’t do this because I am being threatened! But later I realised that this bitterness means I have justified the character.” Pavitra will be playing a negative role in her new show, Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani.

