Pavitra Punia recalls the ‘hard-hitting’ impact of the actions of her friend Aly Goni in Bigg Boss; Read On

Pavitra Punia feels hurt by the betrayal of her friends Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli. Says she went through emotional and mental turmoil because of their actions.

Bigg Boss 14 famous contestant Pavitra Punia has recently opened up about her experience in the Bigg Boss 14 house. The actress was one of the most confident and fearless contestants of the show, but she was also very kind-hearted and emotional. In a recent interview, the actress talked about how she was hurt when her friends turned against her just for the game. She talked about her bond with Aly Goni from their show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and he ditched her in the show.

She said that she was very disturbed in her last week at the Bigg Boss 14 house as she shaw her friends Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni turned against her. Nikki formed a bond with Kavita Kaushik and Aly became good friends with Rahul Vaidya. Seeing them she felt that, Aly, Nikki, and her were also good friends from before and they forgot about it. She felt that they let her down and it became difficult for her to lift herself up again. She felt that they never even realized the impact of their actions.

But she feels that maybe they were doing things for sustaining themselves in the show. She said that she played with her heart and not with the mind, because of which she felt emotionally low and went into mental turmoil. She did not even eat properly but tried her best in the show. She added that she was shocked that she was evicted from the show.

Regarding her attempt for resolving issues with Aly Goni, she said that she was not wrong and people know who was wrong. So she will not bow down without any reason. She adds that she always keeps her head held high. She respects her friends and but she will not take a step ahead.

Regarding Nikki Tamboli she said that they talk often and their issues are resolved now. She added that Nikki is a beautiful person inside and outside. She adds that if any of them came by themselves to resolve their issues, she would be glad to sort it out.

