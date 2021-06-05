Pavitra Punia’s lovely response to Eijaz Khan asking her to have conversation with him will leave you in awe

Bigg Boss 14 former contestants, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia time and again engage in a conversation on their Instagram posts in the comments section. And once again, both are putting up a PDA.

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan frequently put up a PDA show on social media and their conversation is a cute thing to read. Both of them always comment on each other’s Instagram posts and it always catches everyone’s attention. Pavitra Punia recently uploaded a reel and her beau Eijaz Khan dropped a very cheesy comment. In the reel, Pavitra can be seen lip-syncing a sweet Punjabi dialogue, “Hazaran nal ni gallan karnia. Hazara gallan tere nal karniya” which means I don't want to talk to many people, I will talk to you about many things.

The 'City of Dreams' and 'Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey' actor slipped into the comments section and wrote “y she do gallan with 1000 when she can do 1000 gallan with me ???” to which she replied “Lub ju all the time 1 lac baatein with you and khansaab be like - baby irritate mat kar.” This romantic conversation has gathered immense love from fans. Fans constantly dropped heart in the comments section. Aditi Sharma also dropped heart-eyes and heart emojis on Pavitra’s reel.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia started dating back when they were contestants in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. At the beginning of the season, both were on the contrary for everything but as things settled Eijaz Khan developed feelings for her and confessed it to her that Pavitra discreetly accepted.

The couple is pretty active on Instagram and they frequently post something to keep the fans entertained. Pavitra Punia usually posts reels on dancing, lip-sync videos.

