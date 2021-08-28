Pavitra Punia sends birthday love to her ‘happiness’ Eijaz Khan with a sweet post

Bigg Boss 14, which was all about tiffs, arguments and controversies, became a witness to one of the sweetest love stories as well. We are talking about Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia. The duo had met each other during their stint on Bigg Boss 14 and while they were known for their endless tiffs initially, they ended falling in love with each other. Interestingly, Pavitra and Eijaz are going strong with their relationship post Bigg Boss 14 and they often grab attention with their mushy romance.

So, as Eijaz turned a year older today, Pavitra made sure to send birthday love to the actor. The Baalveer Returns actress took to Instagram and shared love filled post for Eijaz. She posted some beautiful pics of herself with her main man and called him her happiness. In the caption, Pavitra also wished Eijaz all the happiness in the world. She wrote, “Happiest birthday khan saab. Duniya ki har khushi aapko mile my happiness” along with a heart emoticon. Overwhelmed with Pavitra’s gesture, Eijaz replied, “Tu mil gayi na baby” along with a heart emotion in the comment section.

Take a look at Pavitra Punia’s post for Eijaz Khan:

To note, Pavitra and Eijaz are head over heels in love with each other. While there have been speculations about their wedding, Eijaz, in one of his interviews stated that the wedding is on the cards. “We are keeping our fingers crossed and if all goes well, Pavitra and I will get married this year,” the Tanu Weds Manu actor had told TOI.

