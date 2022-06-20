Pavitra Punia shares a heartfelt post for bae Eijaz Khan; Says ‘The only person I look upto after my father’

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan form one of the most adored couples in the entertainment industry. They met on the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and fell in love. The couple declared their relationship on social media and love to do PDA. They love to go on trips together whenever they get time off work and often share mushy pictures. Pavitra recently shared a picture on social media as she hailed Eijaz Khan for being her biggest support.

In the picture shared by the actress, she and Eijaz Khan are looking quite fashionable. Balveer actress has sported a black cut-out detail dress with white lace-up heels and a shimmery clutch. Eijaz looked dapper in a casual black t-shirt and white pants. In the series of pictures, Eijaz is seen holding Pavitra in his arms, and in other pictures, they are seen relishing their dinner. In the post, Pavitra wrote, “My Rock love of my life The only person I look upto after my father. The most generous person I have ever met in my life till now. The most hardworking and efficient man. The toughest to the softest. I love you baby.”

See the post here-

In an interview with Pinkvilla earlier this year, Eijaz and Pavitra spoke about the religion and age gap between them. Talking about the age difference, Eijaz shared that fingers are pointed at them because he is 46 and she is almost 14 years younger than him, but they will figure it out. When it comes to religious people, he shared that people come on their Instagram and leave a comment. He shared that sometimes they do feel bad, but he adds that those insults or stupidity are like someone is giving him something and it should not affect him if he is not taking it.

Pavitra also shared that this is a win-win situation for her and that she has got a really mature man and 14 years elder than her and peaceful. "He knows way better and age is not at all issue for us," she was quoted saying.

