Pavitra Punia shuts down trolls for abusing on Twitter; Says 'They are insensitive of people’s issues'

Pavitra Punia is known for her strong opinions and confidence. She recently clapped back at trolls for abusing on Twitter.

The popular TV actress and ex Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia is loved for her strong attitude and charming looks. The actress was famous in Bigg Boss house for her short temper and for often being at loggerheads with Eijaz Khan. But the audience also saw her emotional and sensitive side on the show. The actress is vocal about her thoughts and opinions, and she recently showed her anger on Twitter.

The Balveer actress has become distressed by the unnecessary abuses hurled towards her by the trolls. The actress took to her social media handle to talk about this and hit back at them. The trolls have been dropping dirty comments for her and for many other celebrities, which is not tolerable by her anymore. Talking about the trolls, she posted a video stating that it is very irritating that anybody can come and say anything to them. People are not sitting there to hear the abuses of the trolls.

She had uploaded a video in which she talked about the problems in the lives of celebrities. She said that the trolls have no understanding of what is going on in the lives of people and the problems they are facing in their personal or professional life. They just comment abuses to them. She said that no one is sitting there to hear abuses.

See video here

For the unversed, Pavitra Punia is dating her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Eijaz Khan. When Pavitra was evicted from the show, Eijaz realised his feelings for her. They also confessed their love for each other on the show.

