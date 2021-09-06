Pavitra Punia on Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill’s relationship: People dream of a pure bond like they had

Television actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 02. His sudden demise has left many of his fans and celebrities shocked and heartbroken. Many of his friends had shared their beautiful memories with the late actor. Bigg Boss 14 contestant and actress Pavitra Punia also opened about him and said that it is completely shocking. The actor was 40-years-old. Both had worked together in the serial Love U Zindagi. She was seen in the lead role but the show was only aired for six months.

As reported in DNA, the actress talked about the late actor Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's relationship. She said, “The couple had a pure bond which people dream of. I wouldn’t say it was friendship or boyfriend-girlfriend. But their relationship was not less than any husband and wife. People will remember Sidharth-Shehnaaz. Their fans are crazy about them. I love Shehnaaz and Sid jodi. I pray she stays strong to cope with the loss.” To note, both had participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Their popularity increased after their stint and fans fondly called them SidNaaz. It was also reported that they were supposed to get married in December this year but destiny had some other plans.

The actress further said that when we met in Bigg Boss, he told me he wanted the rowdy Pavitra. “Had he not asked me to bring the original Pavitra, I wouldn’t have lasted for a week in the house," she added. Today, Sidharth’s family has organised a special prayer and even requested everyone to maintain the family’s privacy.

