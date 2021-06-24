Pavitra Punia spends time with beau Eijaz Khan’s family as she attends his nephew’s birthday party; See pics

Eijaz Khan shares pics from his family get together which included his ladylove Pavitra Punia.

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan have been one of the most talked about couples in the telly world post their stint in Bigg Boss 14. The couple, who were among the most popular and strong contestants of BB14, had found love in each other during their stint on the popular reality show. And while they had confessed their feelings for each other on national television during Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz and Pavitra have been going strong ever since with their relationship.

Interestingly, not just Eijaz, Pavitra is also spending quality time with the actor’s family as well. Recently, Eijaz’s nephew had turned a year older. And while the family had reunited for the celebration, Pavitra was also a part of the celebration. Eijaz had shared the pics from the celebration on social media and he captioned the image as, “fam. Zuhayr’s budday party. #eijazkhan #family #khan #khandaan.” Pavitra looked stunning in her onion pink coloured suit and kept her tresses open. On the other hand, Eijaz complimented her well in hi all black attire.

Take a look at Eijaz Khan’s post:

To note, ever since Eijaz and Pavitra had confessed their love for each other, there have been speculations about their wedding plans. The Tanu Weds Manu actor stated that he prays for the same to happen and that they have to struggle a lot ahead of it. “We are keeping our fingers crossed and if all goes well, Pavitra and I will get married this year,” he added. However, he also adds about gathering together both of their family members before thinking about marriage.

