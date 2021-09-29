Pavitra Rishta 2: Anita Lokhande shares her first scene with Shaheer Sheikh; Says ‘I think we did quite ok’

Ankita Lokhande has been creating a massive buzz in the town ever since she was roped in to play the lead in the much talked about Pavitra Rishta 2. The show happened to be the sequel of Ankita and Sushant Singh Rajput’s popular family drama Pavitra Rishta. While Ankita reprised her role of Archana, Shaheer Sheikh was roped in to play the lead role of Manav. Although Pavitra Rishta 2 marked Ankita and Shaheer’s first collaboration, they managed to win hearts with their chemistry.

And while the show continues to create buzz in the town, Ankita has taken to social media and grabbed attention with her recent post. The actress had shared a BTS video of her first scene with Shaheer from Pavitra Rishta 2. It was over 2 minute video and Shaheer and Ankita were seen shooting amid the rain and their chemistry was on point. In the caption, Ankita also reviewed their performance and wrote, “#Bts #pavitrarishta2 This was our first scene together. I think we did quite ok. what say Shaheer??? Thanks to Nandita ma’am. @shaheernsheikh @mehranandita. Shot by @imtanmaykhutal”.

Check out Ankita Lokhande’s post here:

Meanwhile, Shaheer had been quite excited to essay the role of Manav in the show. Talking about it, the actor told Bollywood Life, “This is something fresh and something new and something that we have done with an honest approach. We have given it our all. It was an honest effort from my side. When I see that onscreen I can feel that a little. I don't know what people think of it. From my end, it was an honest approach. It was 'work' for me, and I would never say no to work. I am an actor at the end of the day. If I had not done it somebody else would have picked it up. I felt it was a good character and I wanted to do justice to it, and so, I gave it my all”.