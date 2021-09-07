Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokhande looks like a dream in white saree; Amruta Khanvilkar calls her ‘Apsara’

The shooting for Season two of the popular daily soap Pavitra Rishta has started. The lead of the show is played by actors Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh. The actress has shared her pictures on social media and the internet is mesmerized by her elegant saree look. She had dressed up for the shoot of the Ganpati event on the sets of Pavitra Rishta. 

The actress is looking exceedingly gorgeous in a white saree with a silver border. The blouse has silver sequin work and she is seen flaunting her curves with the beautiful saree. She has accessorized her look with silver jewelry including a traditional necklace, jhumkas, a long chain, silver bangles, and a waist belt. Her hair is tied in a tight bun and has been accessorized with silver jewels. Her make is flawless and is accentuating her sharp features.

Ankita captioned her post with the following, “Somedays I wish I could go back in life not to change anything but to feel few things twice. Feels nostalgic and gr8 I m back where I started from ( my roots / my home away home ) my PAVITRA RISHTA set. Seeking blessings and performing alone this time for my Bappa #pavitrarishta Ganpati event”

She has received numerous comments appreciating her beautiful looks. Ashita Dhawan wrote, “U deserve nothing but the best”, Amruta Khanvilkar called her “Apsara”, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra wrote “Beautiful”. Kashmera Shah commented, “Gorgeous good luck”. Her fans also dropped numerous comments appreciating her gorgeous look.

Credits: Ankita Lokhande Instagram


