Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokhande reveals she cried on hearing title song, wanted Shaheer Sheikh to play Manav

Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh are gearing up for the release of Pavitra Rishta 2. The duo have already left fans excited for with a few glimpses. However, returning to the show which she once shot with ex-boyfriend and late Sushant Singh Rajput, wasn't easy for Ankita Lokhande.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Ankita revealed that she was overcome with emotions and teared up. "When I listened to the title song, Aasman mein jab tak sitare rahenge, it pinched me hard. There are a lot of memories (attached to) the song. I got goosebumps and started crying because I have lived the character of Archana for 12 years," Ankita Lokhande said.

The show will be streaming on ZEE5 and will see television's popular actor Shaheer Sheikh playing the role of Manav, a role that made SSR a household name. Ankita revealed to the portal that among all the actors, Shaheer was her first choice. Elaborating on the same, the actress said, "I wanted Shaheer to play the role. I have seen his work; he has the [required] innocence in his eyes. He can convey a lot without uttering a word."

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ankita also opened up about ‘Boycott Pavitra Rishta 2’ trend on Twitter. Reacting to the same, Ankita said, "For Pavitra Rishta also people bashed ‘Boycott Pavitra Rishta’, but there I definitely feel that whoever is doing this are Sushant’s genuine fans. I sympathise with these people because they have been fighting for Sushant so strongly. So I don’t feel bad when they say that my (show) should flop, because that is their thought process and their love for Sushant."

