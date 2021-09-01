Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokhande says Sushant Singh Rajput would have appreciated the new version of the show

The trailer of Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh starrer Pavitra Rishta 2 was unveiled today. “Pyaar aur Parivaar ke beech mein Archana aur Manav kisse chunenge? Find out in #PavitraRishta on #ZEE5 premiering 15th September. #ItsNeverTooLate,” Ankita wrote on Instagram. At the trailer launch, Ankita spoke about her memories while working on season 1 of the show. When asked how she felt about playing Archana again, here’s what she had to say.

“To become Archana again after 12 years was very overwhelming. I was both excited and nervous. I have played the character for five and a half years, and Archana remained a part of me even after the show ended. Pavitra Rishta was my first show, and I always say that it’s my first born, so probably I was never able to detach myself from the show. So Archana has always been a part of me, and on the first day (of season 2), when I was getting ready as Archana again, it was very emotional. Archana and Manav are an emotion, and you have to feel it,” the actress said.

Sushant Singh Rajput had played Manav in Pavitra Rishta 1. When asked how Sushant would have reacted to the new version of Pavitra Rishta, Ankita said, “Sushant has always encouraged good things. So I think if he would have found out that I am doing Pavitra Rishta, he would have been really happy. I remember on the last day of Pavitra Rishta (season 1), I had told him that it’s the last day and he should come on the set, and his love for the show was so much that he did come on the last day of the shoot. I think Pavitra Rishta has made both of us. So if Sushant would have been there today, I am sure he would have liked and appreciated it.”

