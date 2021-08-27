Pavitra Rishta 2: Ekta Kapoor looks forward to ‘new beginnings’ with show launching soon on OTT platforms

The much-loved television daily soap ‘Pavitra Rishta’ is all set to make a comeback with a brand-new season. A few moments back, producer Ekta Kapoor took to her social media space and shared that Pavitra Rishta 2.0 will be coming soon this Ganesh Utsav, on more than one digital platform. The makers had earlier shared this time around, the show will be released only be released digitally. While Ankita Lokhande will reprise the role of Archana Deshmukh, Shaheer Sheikh will be seen donning the role of Manav Deshmukh.

The video posted by Kapoor on her Instagram handle takes viewers back to the very beginning of its first season which aired on television screens from June 1st, 2009. The video shows glimpses of the show’s journey over the years, with the role of Manav being first essayed by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for two years before Hiten Tejwani stepped into his shoes. This season, popular television actor, Shaheer Sheikh will be appearing as Manav. Towards the end of the video, we learn that the show will stream soon from this Ganesh Utsav. The words on the screen read, "SEPTEMBER 2021 Iss Ganesh Utsav Hogi Uss Pavitra Rishte Ki Nayi Shuruwat". Posting the video, Ekta captioned it with, “GANPATI BHAPPA MAURYA Coming soon ! To new beginnings #pavitrarishta coming soon on @zee5premium n then after few days on @altbalaji!”

Check out the video here.

It was in July last year that Ekta and Ankita decided to spin a sequel to Pavitra Rishta, and it took more than a year for them to lock a script that proves to be a fitting follow up to the legacy of this daily soap. It is reported to be a tribute by Ekta and Ankita to Sushant’s legacy.

Actor-turned-producer Bhairavi Raichura's 24 Frames Production will helm the digital series which will be exclusively available on ZEE5 for 55 days following which it will also be available on ALTBalaji.

