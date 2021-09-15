Pavitra Rishta 2 First Episode Review: Shaheer Sheikh, Ankita Lokhande starrer is an emotional train wreck

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande led ‘Pavitra Rishta’ was a hugely successful show on television that touched a lot of hearts. The makers have released the second part of the show with Shaheer Sheikh portraying the much popular character ‘Manav’. The makers were dropping teasers of the show and the excitement amongst the audiences was rising. Ankita has reprised her role with more or less similar characteristics. The show has started streaming today with all episodes dropping online at once.

Ankita Lokhande’s first glimpses in the show begin with a voiceover which reassures the audience that something immensely beautiful is going to be brewed in her life. Ankita walks out of a train station in the middle of Mumbai rain as if her character is fully aware that there is a show being constructed around her. As she patiently stands under the hood of a shop because she is not carrying an umbrella, Shaheer walks in with his back to the camera and his face only gets revealed when he turns to look at a drenched Ankita.

In a rather warm gesture, Shaheer tells a little boy to give the umbrella to a girl he has never met before and walks away without ever exchanging a word with her. Hence begins the journey of two lovers who are more aware than the show’s script about their destiny. The screenplay of the show is incredibly convenient for the writers as they jump right into the middle of the scene considering there is no beginning or an end or a structure at all to writing. Voiceovers are overused as a device to speak out loud what Ankita is feeling while she is walking in the show thinking of something.

The show moves with the speed of lightning because the lovers should meet sooner than the storytelling allows them to. The biggest of the conflicts in Ankita’s life waft away as the wind blows and she pretty much stays unaffected because her character knows her future in the show and almost realizes that her life before meeting Shaheer’s character is supposed to be a montage in a meta way. The writing is excruciatingly bad and almost does not seem of the ongoing era.

Shaheer delivers an earnest performance and tries to bring emotional honesty despite the hollow shell of dialogues in the scenes. His character is painfully romantic about a girl he knows nothing about but the actor finds a way to somehow make it convincing within the reality of the show. Ankita has given a signature performance as the last outing of the show and does not rise above the mediocrity of writing.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Ankita Lokhande didn’t feel bad about ‘Boycott Pavitra Rishta 2’ trend: It’s their love for Sushant