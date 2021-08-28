Pavitra Rishta 2 Teaser: Experience the magic of unspoken love between Ankita Lokhande & Shaheer Sheikh

The first look of the much-awaited show Pavitra Rishta Season 2 has been released as we get a glimpse of the unspoken love between Archana and Manav. The chemistry between the actors Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh is mesmerizing.

The first teaser of season two of the highly popular show Pavitra Rishta has been shared on social media. Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande are seen excellently portraying their characters, such that it is difficult to differentiate them from their real selves. The teaser shows the care and budding love between Archana and Manav as he gets her an umbrella in the rain and she dries his hair with her dupatta. The happiness in their eyes is quite evident as they see each other for marriage prospects. The show focuses on the special bond between two people and the love they share.

The caption read, “Love toh hoga hi in the air, jab Manav and Archana are there! Join them in the journey of love that will soon turn into #PavitraRishta coming soon on #ZEE5 #ItsNeverTooLate”