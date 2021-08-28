  1. Home
  2. tv

Pavitra Rishta 2 Teaser: Experience the magic of unspoken love between Ankita Lokhande & Shaheer Sheikh

In the teaser of Pavitra Rishta season two, Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh recreate the beautiful bond between Archana and Manav.
6401 reads Mumbai Updated: August 28, 2021 01:17 pm
Pavitra Rishta teaser Pavitra Rishta 2 Teaser: Experience the magic of unspoken love between Ankita Lokhande & Shaheer Sheikh
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The first look of the much-awaited show Pavitra Rishta Season 2 has been released as we get a glimpse of the unspoken love between Archana and Manav. The chemistry between the actors Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh is mesmerizing. 

The first teaser of season two of the highly popular show Pavitra Rishta has been shared on social media. Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande are seen excellently portraying their characters, such that it is difficult to differentiate them from their real selves. The teaser shows the care and budding love between Archana and Manav as he gets her an umbrella in the rain and she dries his hair with her dupatta. The happiness in their eyes is quite evident as they see each other for marriage prospects. The show focuses on the special bond between two people and the love they share. 

The caption read, “Love toh hoga hi in the air, jab Manav and Archana are there! Join them in the journey of love that will soon turn into #PavitraRishta coming soon on #ZEE5 #ItsNeverTooLate” 

See post here-

The show Pavitra Rishta's new season brings a new love story of Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh as they form the perfect couple. The show is on the lines of the previous season, where the leads were played by Ankita Lokhande and the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The teaser of the new season is full of potential and the fans of the show are eager to see it on-air soon.

Also read- Pavitra Rishta 2: Ekta Kapoor looks forward to ‘new beginnings’ with show launching soon on OTT platforms

Credits :Ankita Lokhande Instagram

You may like these
Late Sushant Singh Rajput's fans call to boycott Pavitra Rishta 2; Ankita Lokhande & Shaheer Sheikh trolled
Ankita Lokhande shares first look motion poster of upcoming Pavitra Rishta 2.0; WATCH
WATCH VIDEO: Ankita Lokhande takes her first COVID 19 test on Pavitra Rishta 2.0 sets
Ekta Kapoor announces Shaheer Sheikh & Ankita Lokhande as the lead pair of Pavitra Rishta 2; Fans react
Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh kick start shooting of Pavitra Rishta 2; SEE PIC
Video: Erica Fernandes shares her different onscreen looks; Asks fans which one they like