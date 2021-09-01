Pavitra Rishta 2 Trailer OUT: Shaheer Sheikh & Ankita Lokhande starrer is a beautiful journey of two soulmates

The highly awaited show Pavitra Rishta 2 trailer has finally been released. The show was in the news ever since the makers announced it. Yesterday, the motion poster of the show was released. The new season of the show Pavitra Rishta will feature Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh in the lead role. Shaheer will be seen playing the iconic role of Manav which was essayed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. And Ankita will play Archana’s role. Fans are extremely excited for the show to go on air. The show starts on September 15 on ZEE 5.

The channel has released the trailer of the upcoming show and wrote, “Pyaar aur Parivaar ke beech mein Archana aur manav kisse chunenge? Find out in #PavitraRishta on #ZEE5 premiering 15th September.” The trailer starts with Ankita walking and thinking that she has to get married one day then why not do it according to her mother’s wish. Then it shows her mother asking someone on phone to look for a nice boy for her daughter. While on the other side Shaheer’s mother informs him that she has found a girl for her. Both are clueless but when they saw each other’s picture, they become excited. Soon, their marriage day comes but Ankita’s family came to know that the groom’s mother has lied about his profession. They called off the marriage.

Both Ankita and Shaheer are confused but they continue to meet. They want to be with each other but will they so? The motion poster caption reads, “Two hearts. One soul. Witness the eternal love story of Archana and Manav on #PavitraRishta coming soon on #ZEE5 #ItsNeverTooLate”.

Check the trailer here:

To note, the teaser was released a few days back. The show is on the lines of the previous season. The lead actor had said, “Playing Manav's character onscreen is nothing less than any challenge. Sushant will always be Manav. Nothing can change that and no one can replace that.” On the work front, Shaheer is currently seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. He is seen opposite Erica Fernandes.

