Pavitra Rishta 2 Twitter Review: Netizens laud Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande’s performances

The much-awaited show Pavitra Rishta 2 had been released today. It is a new version of the highly successful and loved show, which features the sweet love story of Archana and Manav. The new series has brought a unique story of unspoken love between two people. The leads are played by Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh. The fans of the show are in love with the new season are appreciating the magnificent performance of Shaheer as Manav. Some twitter reviews are mentioned below:

I have to,have to reiterate that @Shaheer_S is absolutely amazing as Manav in #PavitraRishta2 #ShaheerSheikh ! @anky1912 embodies Archana. It reminds me what she said ‘I was born to play Archana’! https://t.co/U0CpgyKomn — Bhavna Agarwal (@tadfilmy) September 15, 2021

Beautiful and simple love story loved it @Shaheer_S U made us cry last scene couldn't stop tears became so connected with manav@anky1912 Your simplicity reflected in Archana WELCOME PAVITRA RISHTA #ShaheerSheikh #ShaheerAsManav #PavitraRishta2 #AnkitaLokhande @ZEE5India pic.twitter.com/LlbuOFavZt — Varsha (@VarshaASNS) September 15, 2021

I Must Say , It's A Masterpiece. Brilliant Performances @anky1912 @Shaheer_S #randeepRai #ushNadkarni .. I Just Cannot Wait To See More, Please tell Us Season 2 will Come Soon .. #PavitraRishta2 #ItsNeverTooLate #AnkitaLokhande #ShaheerSheikh

Girl you once again did that magic. Once again you flooded my heart with so many indescribable emotions. Smiled, cried, screamed and sang throughout the episodes. Our powerhouse of talent. Our Ankita. Archana is in the air WELCOME PAVITRA RISHTA @anky1912 #AnkitaLokhande pic.twitter.com/NpHDY8EMv2 — Aesthetics Of Ankita Lokhande (@invincible_anky) September 15, 2021

Congratulations!!#ShaheerSheikh #ShaheerAsManav pic.twitter.com/SLbMmSalDq — (@NabilaKhawaja) September 15, 2021

Archana Manav .. And Their Beautiful Story. It's Magic & I So Want To See The Full Show. Can we please Get The Season 2 Soon. @anky1912 @Shaheer_S This Picture, This Is One Of The Most Favorite Moment. Hamare ArMan. Sending Love And blessings #PavitraRishta2 pic.twitter.com/nlubXwmitt — ANKITA LOKHANDE PROUD FAN (@Chandrika_99) September 15, 2021

