Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Shaheer Sheikh & Ankita Lokhande share their new look from the show; Fans react
Pavitra Rishta's second season is going to start on September 15. The show was in the news ever since the makers have announced it. Fans are extremely excited about the show. Ankita Lokhande, who was also in the first season, and Shaheer Sheikh will be seen in the lead roles. The shooting is already started and to increase the excitement level makers have recently released the trailer. It was trending on social media. To note, the show is one of the most popular dramas on television.
Today, the lead actor shared a new look from the show. He took to his Instagram handle and used #pavitrarishta. In the photo, Ankita and Shaheer are seen sharing eye lock and looking perfect onscreen couple. Both have donned ethnic wear and are complementing each other. The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actor is wearing a black kurta and the actress is seen wearing a pista colour salwar kurta. She is also wearing lots of bangles and oxidized earrings. Her makeup has been kept minimalistic and lipstick is also used of nude colour.
As soon as he shared, fans reacted and dropped heart, fire emojis in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Really Both are looking so gorgeous.” Another wrote, “You are so handsome.”
Coming back to the show, the trailer opens on the marriage of the lead pairs but they are separated because of misunderstanding. Both love each other but they cannot meet because of their families. Shaheer will be the iconic role of Manav in the show.
