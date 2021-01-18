Pavitra Rishta actor Karan Veer Mehra to marry girlfriend Nidhi V Seth on January 24 in Delhi

Karan Veer Mehra and Nidhi V Seth have been dating each other for years and will be tying the knot as per Sikh rituals next week.

It’s raining weddings in tinselville these days. While the Bollywoodwalas are gearing up for and Natasha Dalal’s much talked about wedding, another celeb couple is set to walk down the aisle next week. We are talking about Pavitra Rishta actor Karan Veer Mehra and Nidhi V Seth. The couple has been dating each other for years and will be tying the knot on January 24, 2021. The wedding will take place in the national capital. According to media reports, Karan and Nidhi will tie the knot as per Sikh rituals in an intimate ceremony in a gurudwara.

Spilling beans about his wedding, Karan stated “We have invited only 30 guests for the shaadi, but we plan to hold a reception in Mumbai for our friends, who won’t be able to attend the wedding”. Furthermore, the bride to be added, “We had shortlisted a few dates, including one in December. However, we wanted 2020 out of our lives and hence, settled for January 2021. We checked online and found that January 24 was an auspicious date. I realised that I am not shooting on that day, and that was another reason we zeroed in on this date.”

To note, this happens to be Karan’s second marriage. He was earlier married to Devika Mehra but the couple parted ways in 2009. Interestingly, Karan and Nidhi met for the first time in 2008 during the shooting of a commercial. Talking about their relationship, Karan said, “She completes me and I know that she feels the same about me. We hardly say ‘I love you’ to each other, we always say, ‘I love us’.”

