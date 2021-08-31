Pavitra Rishta motion posters released by the makers; Trailer release date revealed

The highly awaited reboot of the successful show Pavitra Rishta is going to be on air very soon. The motion poster of the show is released today and the trailer of the promising show will be released tomorrow. The new season of the show Pavitra Rishta has become one of the most talked about show on the Indian television sets. The leads of the show are played by Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh.

The channel has released the motion poster of the upcoming show and is showcases the faces of the lead pair of the show Manav and Archana. The caption of the post read, “Two hearts. One soul. Witness the eternal love story of Archana and Manav on #PavitraRishta coming soon on #ZEE5 #ItsNeverTooLate #TrailerOutTomorrow”.

See the post here:

The show has some of the actors from the previous season and some new talented actors. The teaser of the show was released few days back and it was received well by the audience. The fans of the show are liking the chemistry between actors Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh, as they play the iconic roles of Archana and Manav, respectively. The audiences will see the characters express their love and care for one another in an unspoken way. It is a promising show with an interesting storyline that struck a cord in the hearts of the fans of the show.

