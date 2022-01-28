Pavitra Rishta S2 Part 2 Review: 'Archana-Manav magic' unable to save this drama lacking emotional quotient

The second part of Pavitra Rishta Season 2 begins with a two year leap. Archana and Manav who have kickstarted their new lives away from each other, often cross paths in every sphere of life. The lovebirds are in love but being the selfless souls that they are, they refuse to let their love come in the way of their responsibilities and emotions of respective families. Archana and Manav decide to pursue further education, coincidentally in the same college. They try to stay cordial but their emotions pull them closer, much to Akanksha's dismay.

Well, more or less the OTT version of Pavitra Rishta is quite similar to the television version. Though the baseline of the story is almost the same, the writers have tweaked the OTT version for their audience. The OG story of Manav and Archana sacrificing their love so that the former can look after his deceased brother Sachin's widow Akanksha (Shravani in the TV version of Pavitra Rishta) and their baby born out of wedlock, has been retained.

It is pretty evident that the makers of the show have kept the storyline tight and to the point. But having said that, in an attempt to make the story crisp, the show as compared to the TV version lacks quite a lot of emotional quotient. It won't be wrong to say that a lot of emotions are here and there and a few dialogues that otherwise would have touched hearts, have fallen flat. Unfortunately, not much of the "Archana and Manav" magic or charm, as we would call it, seems to have worked precisely in the second part of Pavitra Rishta Season 2.

Scenes where Manav and Archana finally confess their love, or whenever they are 'sacrificing' their love for the betterment of their loved ones, look unconvincing and somehow incomplete. Vivek Dahiya as Rajvir, Archana's boss at work, is a breath of fresh air in this much predictable drama. But somehow the makers have not been successful in establishing his character. The overall equation between Archana-Rajvir, Manav-Akanksha, Rajvir-Akanksha is quite confusing. The first part of Pavitra Rishta Season 2 that released in September had managed to touch hearts.

It showcased Archana pretty much opposite of the 2009 Archana who chose to be a homemaker and take care of her family. OTT's Archana of 2021, was shown working as a server in a cafe and contributing towards the financial stability of the house, and continuing to be simple, sweet and selfless. The first part set the benchmark of the OTT show pretty high. I believe, it would have somehow worked much in favour of the makers had they released all the 14 episodes in one go rather than splitting it into two parts. The kind of buzz and a rush of emotions to see Shaheer in place of Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav during the release of the first part in September, comparatively looks pretty less now after four long months.

Anyway, Ankita Lokhande as Archana continues to rule hearts and now audiences too seem to have accepted Shaheer Sheikh as their new Manav. For the uninitiated, Shaheer Sheikh had stepped in the shoes of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav. But the fine actor that Sheikh is, he proves to be an absolute fit as the chivalrous and gentleman Manav in every shot.

Apart from Ankita Lokhande and Usha Nadkarni aka Savita, almost the entire old cast has been revamped. Suchitra Bandekar stepped into the 'saree' of Savita Prabhune as Archana's Aai, Abhidnya Bhave has stepped in as Manjusha in the place of Swati Anand, Randeep Rai has stepped into the shoes of Raj Singh as Sachin, Asheema Vardhan in the place of Pooja Pihal as Shravani (TV version) Akanksha (OTT version), Pooja Bhamrrah as Varsha in place of Priya Marathe.

The first part of the Season 2 managed to touch hearts. Comparatively, the second part somehow seems to have been conceptualized and executed in a hush-hush. As an avid follower of both, the TV version and the OTT first part of season 2, the second part let me down somehow. But would recommend it ONLY to hard-core Pavitra Rishta fans who wouldn't mind lending a blind eye to the flaws in here.

