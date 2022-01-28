Pavitra Rishta S2 Part 2 Twitter Review: Fans hail Shaheer Sheikh & Ankita Lokhande's brilliant performance

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput became a household name for their exceptional stint in the daily soap Pavitra Rishta. The success of the show was such that the makers returned with the much-loved soap opera’s plot and presented it in the form of a web series. Pavitra Rishta 2.0 stars Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh in the lead roles. Just a few months ago, the first part of the web show was released online. Now, the makers have finally released part 2 of the show and fans have already binged watched the web show.

As soon as Pavitra Rishta’s season 2’s Part 2 surfaced online, it garenerd heaps of praises from loyal fans, Netizens in large number are praising the lead actor’s performance. While one said, “On the very first episode of #PavitraRishtaS2 we witnessed how luck again made Manav & Archana meet. But this time they joined College & was trying to move on in their life.The subtleness,the execution in the whole College phase was perfectly done.” Another wrote, “From the confession to the confrontation, nothing was over the top or loud but simple, innocent and moving.” A user also hailed Shaheer stating, “This man surprises me every time by enhancing his acting skills with each shot, scene and show! He expressed the pain to lose archana, sachin’s void, fear for akanksha through his eyes.. He lived manav and made us cry with him!”

Check out Pavitra Rishta S2 Part 2 Twitter Review below:

The plot of the show chronicles the unconditional love of Manav and Archana. The second part begins with the two living separately, however, their love for each other hasn’t changed at all. Now, will their love stand the test of time and destiny or will everything go in vain? The new show is the story of their reiunision.

