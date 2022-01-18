Pavitra Rishta Season 2 trailer starring Ankita Lokhande, Shaheer Sheikh OUT; To air on THIS date

Finally, the makers of Pavitra Rishta have released the trailer of season 2 starring Ankita Lokhande, Shaheer Sheikh today. Another season of the series is set to premiere on 28th January. Season 2 is centered around Manav and Archana, and their marriage. As seen in the trailer, Manav and Archana’s story in season 2 starts from where their marriage ended, and they went their way only to cross paths time and again. While they never stopped loving each other and waiting for each other, but will they find their way back to each other as lovers and soulmates?

Ankita Lokhande said, “Shooting for Pavitra Rishta is like coming home as Archana’s character feels like a second skin to me. This show changed my life back in the days and this time around too, it has proven extremely lucky for me as it has reinstated my faith in love, second chances and that ‘It’s never too late’. So, it gives me immense joy to announce that your favourite show is back with a new season, 8 fresh episodes, the same old Archana-Manav chemistry and renewed drama. We hope that you feel the love we felt while shooting for this series”.

Shaheer Sheikh said, “I was stepping into unknown shoes in the first season but the love from the fans made me realise that there is a Manav in me. Manav's innocence and relatability struck a chord with many hearts, and I hope that the viewers continue to love and accept him in the new season".

Watch the trailer here:

Actor turned producer Bhairavi Raichura's 24 Frames Production has helmed the digital series which will be exclusively available on ZEE5. The show is directed by Nandita Mehra and written by Nikita Dhond, Gautam Hegde and Ritu Bhatia.

