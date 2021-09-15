Pavitra Rishta star Shaheer Sheikh reveals resorting to photography due to lack of work before Mahabharat

The popular television actor Shaheer Sheikh is presently seen in the third season of his successful show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, along with the actress Erica Fernandes. The actor recently opened up about the problems he had to face in his career before his stint in the popular show Mahabharat. He shared about being jobless for a whole year after his show Navya.

He shared in an interview with Zoom TV about the time when he had to struggle financially for a long time of one year. He shared that for survival he had to take up photography. He said, “There was a big gap between Navya and Mahabharat when I had switched to photography. I started doing photography.”

He shared that though they were some projects in the pipeline, but they were getting delayed, hence he decided even did folio for his friends in the industry. He said, “There was almost one year span where I was only doing auditions and roaming around. So, I think that was the phase between Navya and Mahabharat.”

The actor recently embraced parenthood with wife Ruchikaa Kapoor as they were blessed with a lovely daughter on 9th September.

He shared his happiness with Etimes TV as he said, “I am so happy looking at my baby and holding her in my arms that I have lost count of the days. Both Ruchikaa and the baby are doing fine and I am happy that everything is going well. We are truly blessed to have this little angel in our lives.”

Shaheer is currently seen in season 3 of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, where hr play a role on parenting and relationships that is close to his heart. He will be soon seen with Ankita Lokhande in the show Pavitra Rishta 2.

Also read- Shaheer Sheikh on embracing fatherhood for the first time: I always wanted a girl and told Ruchikaa so